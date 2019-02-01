With Heart Reports, you can generate a detailed PDF report about your heart, with the data stored in your Health app in your iPhone, which you can share with your doctor.
Viszt PéterMaker@passatgt · Founder and designer at nold.io
Last December i was at the doctor's office, and my doctor noticed i was wearing an Apple Watch. He asked me if i could share the data collected on the watch with him. I was like sure: go into the Health app and i was looking for a share option for a couple of minutes... turns out theres no way to export data in a readable format, the best i could do was to create a screenshot. So i started learning iOS development and Swift, and created an app that generates a PDF report that can be shared with anyone easily :)
