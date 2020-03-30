Heart Rate
Free heart activity tracker
Heart Rate is a free health application that tracks your pulse and generates personal heartbeat stats. This easy-to-use app empowers you to stay tuned to your heart activity and tweak your cardio workout.
Vitali G
Fellow Product Hunters! Give it up for Heart Rate Tracker, a free health application that tracks your pulse and rolls out personal heartbeat stats. Now you can stay in control of your heartbeat anytime, anywhere and use heart data to pump up your cardio workout. With this Heart Rate Tracker, taking your pulse is easy as ABC. Just press your finger against the back camera and the flash and voila. Your heart numbers are already on the screen. This app is great for monitoring your heart activity in the long term, too. Enhanced with the insight section, Heart Rate Tracker lets you browse your heartbeat history and dive into the latest stats on your heart. Boost your fitness level, keep stress and anxiety at bay or find out who makes your heart skip a beat. No ads, subscriptions or in-app purchases is icing on the cake. Give it a try and let us know what you think! Looking forward to hearing from you, Vitali
Simple and cool app to count your pulse easily. Really enjoyed it!
Doesn't need any iwatch or iband... Awesome!
It looks simply clever, good stuff
The best app so far! To use similar apps you need to pay for stats, reports... urg! Love it, thank you, devs(:
