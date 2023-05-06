Products
HearHear

HearHear

Generate insights from Discord meetings

Free
Embed
HearHear is a Discord bot that can record and transcribe events in voice channels or stages. A dashboard is provided to Discord server admins to access transcripts/recordings and use generative AI to build and generate customized insights.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
 by
HearHear
"If any aspect of the launch left you puzzled or could have been jazzed up for maximum impact, please share your feedback. To those who've already tried the product, what tweaks or additions would make you want to pay for this product?"

HearHear by
HearHear
was hunted by
Xipu Li
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence. Made by
Xipu Li
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
HearHear
is not rated yet. This is HearHear's first launch.
