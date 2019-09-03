Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Swaathi Kakarla
Hey everyone! 👋🏼 This has been a pet project idea of mine for a long time! I really wanted a neat and straight forward tool that can help me keep track of my meeting notes. Especially the 1-1s I have with my team. All I wanted was to record the minutes and add in a list of actionables. I also wanted the tool to remind me to setup the next 1-1. This was mainly to ensure both of us were on the same page and any specifics we discussed was highlighted in a different section. And then I had a weekend for myself.... 😅 Enter HearApp! It's a super simple tool to effortlessly conduct meetings. 🎉 Basically, you invite your attendees, set a time, and add an agenda. When your meeting starts, all your invitees can take notes and add actionables on the meeting workspace. After your meeting, everyone receives a summary and you get a prompt to schedule a follow up. You also get a personal page that you can share with your team or add it to your email signature. Configure events on that page so your team can setup a quick meeting and your clients can schedule a lunch meeting with you. Effortless meetings, here we comeee! 🏃🏻♀️
Upvote (7)Share