Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → hear, hear!

hear, hear!

Ask anybody, anything. Together, we will get an answer.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Take the Public Stage
Ask your favorite celebrity, politician, any public figure, or friend anything. Together we vote, and get it answered.
Get a Room
Make your Q&A or Meeting more interactive and fruitful. Crowdsource great questions, and answer them.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Jasper Hauser
Jasper Hauser
Maker
Hey, this is Jasper one of the people behind this project. We are super excited to have this project go out. The crazy thing is that we came up, designed and built the thing in under 10 weeks. Super proud of the talented DFFRNT Lab team for pulling that off. We can't wait to see how both the public stage and rooms products will land with all of you!
Upvote (4)Share
Noud Adrichem
Noud Adrichem
Great new concept! Love the style direction, something new and very refreshing.
Upvote (3)Share
Jasper Hauser
Jasper Hauser
Maker
@noudadrichem Thanks for the supportive feedback. Quite a balancing act. On the one hand trying to have it be familiar and utilitarian, and other the other hand have it look bright, cheerful, colorful, and a tad stubborn.
UpvoteShare
Kuntala Abhijeet Sinha
Kuntala Abhijeet Sinha
Nice digital forum! Fresh concept, great!!
Upvote (2)Share