hear, hear!
Ask anybody, anything. Together, we will get an answer.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jasper Hauser
Maker
Hey, this is Jasper one of the people behind this project. We are super excited to have this project go out. The crazy thing is that we came up, designed and built the thing in under 10 weeks. Super proud of the talented DFFRNT Lab team for pulling that off. We can't wait to see how both the public stage and rooms products will land with all of you!
Upvote (4)Share
Great new concept! Love the style direction, something new and very refreshing.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@noudadrichem Thanks for the supportive feedback. Quite a balancing act. On the one hand trying to have it be familiar and utilitarian, and other the other hand have it look bright, cheerful, colorful, and a tad stubborn.
UpvoteShare
Nice digital forum! Fresh concept, great!!
Upvote (2)Share