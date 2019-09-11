Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Healthy Living

Healthy Living

Secure way to track your food intake & sport activity daily

The dapp is helping every person to live a healthier life by letting them track what they eat, how many calories they consume, how much sport they do every day, how many calories they burn in sports activities, etc.. All personal data is encrypted.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Nadia Kaloyanova
Nadia Kaloyanova
Hunter
Dapp's data is stored on the blockchain.
UpvoteShare
Terje Norderhaug
Terje Norderhaug
Congratulations on the launch. I actually checked out the app earlier today. Looks great.
UpvoteShare