Home
→
Product
→
HealthDeck
HealthDeck
Your dashboard for general health metrics and information
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your dashboard for general health metrics and information. Find the latest COVID-19 statistics, information on any disease or condition and discover doctors near you all in one website.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Health
by
HealthDeck
About this launch
HealthDeck
Your dashboard for general health metrics and information
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
HealthDeck by
HealthDeck
was hunted by
Shiv
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Health
. Made by
Shiv
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
HealthDeck
is not rated yet. This is HealthDeck's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#98
Report