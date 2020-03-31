  1. Home
  2.  → Healthcast

Healthcast

Privacy friendly post-lockdown COVID-19 contact tracing

Help fight the virus. Join the COVID-19 battle.
Keep track of all spaces you visit and receive notifications when a COVID-19 case has been linked to one of your past locations.
✓ Safety and full privacy can go hand in hand.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews3.3/5
Brian Roach
Brian Roach
Looks super useful
UpvoteShare