Home
Product
Take control of your wellness journey with Health2Notion. Effortlessly transfer your Apple Health data to Notion and turn your health metrics into actionable insights.
Free
Meet the team
About this launch
. Made by
Mehdi Chioukh
. Featured on February 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Health2Notion's first launch.