The ultimate goal of Health News is to create an intelligent and high quality discourse on human health. Let's do it together. 🧠
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Suhail YazijyMaker@yazijys · Stoichastic
Hey PH! I've been working on HN, that is Health News of course 😉, with couple of friends because we wanted such community ourselves; a place for intelligent discourse on recent (or past) developments in human health. The community there is still small but now open for anyone interested in a high quality discussion on health news, research and practices. You’re very welcome to participate with the topics that you find interesting or just consume the quality knowledge/content being created. I'm looking forward your feedback or questions to make this better together. 💪
Upvote Share·
Federico Cattaneo@federicocattaneo
Nice! any plans for public APIs?
Upvote Share·