Health Guide is Ro’s answer to a growing need for medically-backed, approachable health content for patients. All content is written or reviewed by physicians and easy to understand.
ePharmacy Ro launches doc-approved WebMD rival Health Guide'Whatever your symptom, WebMD says you have cancer.' It's a long-running joke that underscores the distrust of perhaps the top source of medical advice, stemming from a confusing site clogged with ads that's been criticized for questionable information and pushing pills from...
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian
Hunter
Pro
The team at Ro consistently kills it. Health Guide answers the most googled health questions with well-researched, scientifically backed articles that are actually fun to read.
Rob Schutz
Rob Schutz
@alexisohanian thanks for the love, Alexis! We are really excited to bring this resource online.
Rob Schutz
Rob Schutz
Hi everyone - I’m Rob, one of the co-founders here at Ro. Feel free to ask me any questions about Health Guide or the company in general!
