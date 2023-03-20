Products
Slouch alert, posture monitor

Free Options
HeadsUp is an app that detects head position by camera or AirPods and helps to keep sitting posture. Turn on the camera or wear AirPods, and start sitting guarding. when you lower and tilt your head, the watermelon will fall down.
Launched in Health & Fitness by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for trying our product, I am happy to hear everyone's feedback."

The makers of HeadsUp - Improve Posture
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
was hunted by
Jia Hao Wang
in Health & Fitness. Made by
Jia Hao Wang
and
haozes
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is HeadsUp - Improve Posture's first launch.
5
1
#42
-