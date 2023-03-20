Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
Slouch alert, posture monitor
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HeadsUp is an app that detects head position by camera or AirPods and helps to keep sitting posture. Turn on the camera or wear AirPods, and start sitting guarding. when you lower and tilt your head, the watermelon will fall down.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
AssemblyAI
Ad
The largest trained, supervised speech recognition model
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for trying our product, I am happy to hear everyone's feedback."
The makers of HeadsUp - Improve Posture
About this launch
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
Slouch Alert,Posture Monitor
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
HeadsUp - Improve Posture by
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
was hunted by
Jia Hao Wang
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Jia Hao Wang
and
haozes
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
HeadsUp - Improve Posture
is not rated yet. This is HeadsUp - Improve Posture's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
-
Report