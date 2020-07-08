Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Headstrt
Headstrt
Insights powered social learning network
Education
Artificial Intell...
Headstrt merges the best aspects of Social Networks such as connectedness, creativity to skill sharing, performance-driven, expertise transfer attributes of Ed-Tech.
We are laser focused on sharing Insights at the right time from the right expert.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Abhishek Singh
Maker
Why solve all important problems by yourself? Get a Headstrt!
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
Send