  1. Home
  2.  → Headstrt

Headstrt

Insights powered social learning network

Headstrt merges the best aspects of Social Networks such as connectedness, creativity to skill sharing, performance-driven, expertise transfer attributes of Ed-Tech.
We are laser focused on sharing Insights at the right time from the right expert.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Abhishek Singh
Maker
Why solve all important problems by yourself? Get a Headstrt!
UpvoteShare