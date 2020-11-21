Headline Formulas by Growthfyi
Hey friends 👋, Writing headlines can be a tough job for some of us. 😓Poor headlines = Poor conversion I understood how big the problem was and people were spending a ton on copywriters just for the headlines to be apt. I analyzed 100+ landing pages, blogs, newsletters and community posts to understand what it takes to create compelling headlines. --- What I Found --- 1. Headlines should be short. 2. Deliver max info with least content. 3. Create urgency when required. 4. Showcase authority. The most finding was that most of these headlines followed some kind of formulas (check sample in the product images which I uploaded about Stripe and Umso). --- Why Buy It --- Headlines formula by Growthfyi is a comprehensive database of 100+ headline formulas which can be used for landing pages, blogs, newsletters and much more. --- Who It's For --- 1. SaaS Bootstrappers (For use on Landing Pages) 2. Bloggers (Write compelling blog headlines) 3. YouTubers (Converting headlines for videos) 4. Newsletter Owners (Optimized newsletter title for improved CTR) For just $19, you get lifetime access to this evergrowing library of formulas. Launch Discount: launch10 (limited to first 25 users only) --- Benifits --- ✅ Better visibility. ✅ Improved CTR. ✅ Better conversions. I’d love to hear your feedback!. I’ll be here all day, but can also be reached on Twitter @Growthfyi Keep growing, -Ankit
I'm planning to add support for more languages too, like Japanese, French. What language support would you prefer?
A helpful product, Ankit. You have done the work for us in analysing each of the pages and their roots. How frequently will you update this database?
@dinakar Thanks man. Regarding your question it's practically updated very regularly. Like while I'm browsing the web and I might find some cool headlines, then I just convert that to a formula an add it. So updates should be pretty regular. I also have plans to support additional languages which will depend on what major users ask for.
Such a useful growth hacking tool, congrats on the launch ✌️
@musharofchy Thanks for the feedback man.
Really helpful for landing pages! It's a steal at this price point :)
Love it so much! Quality the headline for blog posts! Can't wait Ankit add more headlines in the library.
@c_ng_tr_n Thanks man. I'll be pushing lot more stuff rather than just formulas in the future updates. Hope you'll love them.