Hi, again Producthunt! 🎉 I've set a big goal for myself: making landing page creation easy for everyone! Today, I am launching something that solves a big problem. Creating high converting headlines. A headline can literally make - or break - your business. Bad headlines: ❌ Increases your bounce rate ❌ Lowers your conversion rate ❌ Ruins your email open rate Your ad, landing page, article or email could be perfect, but if your headline sucks, people will leave and won’t ever see your offer 😫 I used to be a Conversion Rate Specialist Consultant for major companies. Headlines were the first thing I optimized for them, increasing their conversion rates drastically. The problem is: writing a high converting headline is hard. ⚠️ It takes time, which you don't have. ⚠️ It takes lots of traffic to test, which costs money Big companies can afford this. What if I told you, you can from now on too? 🤔 Introducing Headlime 🍋 Headlime is a headline generator with hundreds of headline formulas. Tested on millions of visitors. ✅ Waste less time on creating headlines ✅ Get more clicks, sales and conversions ✅ Master the skill of writing converting headlines ✅ Tested on millions of visitors for the best quality ✅ Suitable for ads, email subject lines, blogposts & landing pages I'm launching with a limited number of lifetime plans. This means you only pay once and get access to the tool forever! 👉🏻 Grab the deal before it runs out Screenshot of one of the experiments I performed . Adwords test result of the Headlime landing page headline
