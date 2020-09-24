discussion
daniel paulus
It's incredibly easy to use and lets me automate tedious test script writing. I used to do things like this with Selenium but this is far better. Love it :-D
@daniel_paulus thank you. It's great that you like it!
Hi, I'm Tim, founder of https://checklyhq.com/ and the creator of https://theheadless.dev, a knowledge base for headless browser automation. My team and I built Headless Recorder, a free and open source browser extension that generates Puppeteer and Playwright scripts without coding. This is SUPER useful for: 👉 Creating E2E test scripts 👉 Creating scraping scripts 👉 Creating synthetic monitoring scripts ...or basically any other automation task that involves a headless browser! So, why did we built this? Well, my company Checkly and our customers rely on Puppeteer and Playwright for testing and monitoring web applications. This means we get a TON of input from our customers everyday so why not use that knowledge and help the community to write better, faster, more reliable scripts for testing, scraping and monitoring? P.S. Headless Recorder is 100% open source so check out the code on https://github.com/checkly/headl...
