Groundbreaking streaming bundle curates 100 years of iconic and beloved Warner Media programming, new original content, and fan-favorite acquired franchises & films.
HBO Max launches today, here's what you need to knowHBO Max, the HBO -plus-other-stuff streaming service from WarnerMedia, is finally here. At $14.99 per month, the service - initially available to subscribers in the United States - is more expensive than competing offerings like Netflix and Disney+. But from another angle, it's still a pretty...
HBO Max now available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV - 9to5MacThe HBO Max application is now available for Apple users with apps for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV: get the app here. HBO Max replaces HBO Now, so if you have the Now app already installed, it will transform into Max the next time the App Store updates your apps.
HBO Max Wants to 'Crush' Netflix. Is It Too Late?The future of the revamped AT&T largely depends on HBO Max. The choice of Jason Kilar as WarnerMedia's new chief executive was another sign of the company's emphasis on streaming media. A onetime head of Hulu, Mr. Kilar is a veteran of the earliest days of on-demand video.
HBO Max debuts without the two most popular streaming platforms, Roku or AmazonThe latest new streaming service HBO Max bowed with unlimited access to every episode of "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Game of Thrones." But if all you've got is a streaming player from Roku or Amazon, you won't be able to watch.
HBO Max Launches TodayLOS ANGELES, CA - May 27, 2020 - WarnerMedia's highly anticipated streaming platform, HBO Max, has officially launched today, featuring a leading collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's legendary catalog and a roster of new Max Originals, plus fan-favorite acquired franchises and films. The launch of HBO Max is the culmination of efforts over the past year to bring the best of WarnerMedia together to launch a new streaming offering, following AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Not confusing at all.
