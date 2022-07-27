Products
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer
Never clean a filter again. Clean your juicer in seconds.
Meet our world-first scrub-free juicer, the Hazel Quinn slow juicer. Unlike others, our slow juicer is filter-free with an elongated groove to bring the purest juice you can imagine.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Hardware
About this launch
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer
Never clean a filter again. Clean your juicer in seconds.
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer by
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Hardware
. Made by
Alice Wei
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer
is not rated yet. This is Hazel Quinn Slow Juicer's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#28
Weekly rank
#101
