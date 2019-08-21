Hazel 2.0
andrew dao
Hi everyone 👋 I'm a huge fan of reading and everything books! I do most of my reading on e-books but I also use physical books to remind me of the key-lessons learnt. As a result I tend to buy both the the physical and digital version of the book and man is it expensive. So I got a bit creative and made Hazel - a simple and beautiful virtual bookshelf that shows when you open a new tab. Here are some highlights: ✅ Completely free - Create your own personal bookshelf with as many books as you want ✅ Simple - A simple and clean design, no signup required. ✅ Inspirational photos - Each time you open Hazel an inspirational photo will appear. ✅ Weather forecasts - Live updates on the weather For the Hazel 2.0 I've added: ✅ Habit Tracker - Track how many times you remind yourself of the books key-lessons ✅ More inspirational photos ✅ A few bug fixes
Its launch day!! I hope you guys love it :) Also check out my twitter for future products and to follow me on my journey: https://twitter.com/AndyDao13
