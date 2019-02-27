Haystack helps you make the most of your time, by searching all your files and documents in the cloud in one place. It's been built for privacy from the ground up, so your data isn't stored on a server, just your computer.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Eric FriedmanHunter@ericfriedman · COO In A Box - BuildingTheMachine.com
I’m really excited to hunt Haystack with you today. Haystack is a chrome extension for anyone that wants to know "where is that file?". I had the pleasure of working with Charles (CEO) while at Expa and excited to share his new service. The great thing about Haystack is that your privacy is protected - no data is stored or accessed by the service (even your logins). If you need to search across cloud platforms in a safe and secure way - checkout Haystack. Charles has been working hard on bringing this to Chrome and is here today to answer questions and chat with folks who try it out - download it now and let us know what you think!
Upvote Share·
CharlesDouglasOsbornMaker@cdouglasosborn1 · CEO of Haystack
Hi @ericfriedman, thanks for hunting us! We created Haystack because we wanted a way to search for everything on the cloud without giving up our privacy. Questions like “where that document is”, “which is the latest version” and “what was that website again?” suck up far too much of people’s days (and energy). Privacy was one of our biggest focus, which is why Haystack doesn’t store any of your data in the cloud. Everything is local. We build a search engine on your computer while also getting results directly from your cloud accounts, so you never have to look in more than one place. It’s fast, doesn’t take up much space and makes finding and sharing information really easy. We’ve built Haystack for Engineers (keyboard shortcuts), Designers (beautiful UI) and everyone in between (Searches 20+ tools). In our early testing, it saves people over 20 minutes a day. We’re still adding more and more integrations, so if you have one in mind let us know. We love feedback, so please share it below! Thanks again @ericfriedman - we appreciate the love and if anyone has any questions, I’d be more than happy to answer them. Thanks!
Upvote Share·