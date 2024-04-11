Launches
This is the latest launch from How Are You
See How Are You’s 2 previous launches →
HAY's DX Platform
HAY's DX Platform
Improve your dev team’s work output, wellbeing & teamwork
Elevate Developer Experience (DX) with every one-on-one meeting. Build a vibrant and committed engineering team by improving happiness, fostering collaboration, and optimizing productivity.
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
How Are You
Ritual
About this launch
1
review
362
followers
HAY's DX Platform by
How Are You
was hunted by
Tomasz Korzeniowski
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Mareta Łakomska
and
Tomasz Korzeniowski
. Featured on April 23rd, 2024.
How Are You
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
55
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
