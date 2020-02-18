Hawkeye Access for Mac
Control your Mac using head movements
Matt Moss
Maker
Hey PH, Matt from Hawkeye Labs here! Hawkeye Access for Mac lets you control your Mac hands-free using head movements and facial expressions, powered by your iPhone's TrueDepth camera. Ever since we first released Hawkeye Access for iOS last year, I've been itching to build a hands-free experience for the Mac. Over my winter break from school, I finally got around to it! Access for Mac is a big step up over traditional hands-free controls. It's easy to learn, incredibly powerful, and cheap. I can't wait to see how this helps people with motor impairments use their Macs, from browsing the web to playing games to editing videos. On top of that, I'm hoping Access will make hands-free controls accessible to more people than ever! Highlights: - Rotate your head to move the cursor - Smile, pucker, raise brows, or stick out your tongue to click, drag, and scroll. - Works system-wide with every app on your Mac - Powered by your iPhone's TrueDepth camera - Connects wirelessly between your Mac and iPhone - Fully customizable - No specialized hardware needed Would love to get some feedback and am happy to answer any questions!
@thefuturematt Wow this is just amazing! It's so great to see what can be achieved with just a phone today. What you and your team are doing is priceless for many people. I hope this gets attention and I think you deserve that. Well made, well executed. I can't imagine how useful this would have been to so many people who suffered from disease or an injury. I would thank anyone who build such products. Wish you all the best, congrats!
Hawkeye Access for Mac empowers all of us to explore, build, and play on computers through hands-free control. Regardless of whether or not you have motor impairments, Hawkeye feels magical to use.
