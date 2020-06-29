Discussion
Shai Davis
Maker
One of the unseen casualties of COVID-19 is the incidental erasure of public LGBT+ representation during Pride Month. I cannot overstate how important LGBT+ visibility was in my own life, struggling in the closet - and how critical it is for the advancement of a more just, more diverse society. To that end, we've launched HavePride.in (best viewed on desktop), which offers a small nod to visibility in a time of social distancing. Simply choose your favorite design, upload your logo, and you'll have a custom-branded, Pride-themed virtual background to use on your next Zoom call. Research shows that the single easiest, most effective step a company can take to make its LGBT+ employees feel safe and welcome (and free up those mental resources they'd otherwise use to stay hidden), is to make the physical work environment welcoming and affirming. A simple Pride flag in an HR office can transform a job interview from a perceived interrogation to a shared conversation. It can signify to a client that they can speak freely about their weekend plans. It can demonstrate to a coworker that yours is a safe place to be authentic. I invite you to check out HavePride.In - an initiative of LGBTech, a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ diversity in the workplace, and built with support from the fine folks at VirtualOffice. With just a few clicks, you can upload your own logo and generate a beautiful, Pride-affirming Virtual Background to use in Zoom. Because whether you are LGBTQ an ally, or anything in between, visibility remains the strongest weapon we have against the scourge of shame. The backgrounds are free for individuals to customize and download. If you are part of a company or organization, we offer licensing options that will enable every member of your team to have their own Zoom background, with their own name and title designed right into it. (And these licenses will provide real, tangible, financial support for our work.) We look forward to introducing new designs, and designing custom backgrounds for companies looking for an authentic Pride celebration. Thank you in advance for sharing your thoughts (and we'd love to see some screenshots of your backgrounds in use!)"
