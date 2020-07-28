Have I Been Known?

HIBK allows you to check if you have a bitcoin address that is likely known to surveillance. Inspired by Have I Been Pwned, it's an open source tool that analyses recent transactions for 'privacy gotchas' and shows relevant obfuscation tools based on results.
HIBK is a static site hosted on Github Pages and everything is open source. API requests, responses, and privacy analysis all take place locally in the browser. No tracking scripts or any nonsense like that. I've obviously taken my inspiration from Troy Hunt's amazing Have I Been Pwned, and did so after subscribing to his API for quite some time on another side project. While I've taken care to make this a privacy preserving endeavour, using a VPN is advised as I'm not sure what logging occurs on the GH pages end. Looking forward to hearing some feedback and please keep in mind this is barebones v1 and my hopes are to help promote the importance of bitcoin privacy. Cheers!
- Paste BTC address
- Check txs for privacy gotchas
- Discover obfuscation resources