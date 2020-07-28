  1. Home
  2.  → Have I Been Known?

Have I Been Known?

Check if a bitcoin address is likely known to surveillance.

HIBK allows you to check if you have a bitcoin address that is likely known to surveillance. Inspired by Have I Been Pwned, it's an open source tool that analyses recent transactions for 'privacy gotchas' and shows relevant obfuscation tools based on results.
Are Your Bitcoin Addresses Under Surveillance?Free Resource Knows if Blockchain's Big Brothers are Spying on Your Accounts Bitcoin, contrary to some assumptions, is NOT a private means of value exchange. It's supposed to be transparent. But somehow there's a misconception that the blockchain hides everything. Just ask the hackers from the recent Twitter debacle.
Is your Bitcoin address known to surveillance?Is your Bitcoin address known to surveillance?
Are Your Bitcoin Addresses Under Surveillance?Bitcoin, contrary to some assumptions, is NOT a private means of value exchange. It's supposed to be transparent. But somehow there's a misconception that the blockchain hides everything. Just ask the hackers from the recent Twitter debacle. Gov't agencies are already tracking their transactions.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Joshua Marriage
Maker
Meowdy PH 😻 Ever wondered ... Have I Been Known? Hmm.. Yeah, me neither. At least until I realised that... Surveillance ≠ Sound Money When it comes to the dominant 'Store of Value' narrative for bitcoin, turns out fungibility is pretty important. So I decided to build HIBK. It's pretty simple: Check if you have a bitcoin address that is likely known to surveillance:
  1. Paste BTC address
  2. Check txs for privacy gotchas
  3. Discover obfuscation resources
HIBK is a static site hosted on Github Pages and everything is open source. API requests, responses, and privacy analysis all take place locally in the browser. No tracking scripts or any nonsense like that. I've obviously taken my inspiration from Troy Hunt's amazing Have I Been Pwned, and did so after subscribing to his API for quite some time on another side project. While I've taken care to make this a privacy preserving endeavour, using a VPN is advised as I'm not sure what logging occurs on the GH pages end. Looking forward to hearing some feedback and please keep in mind this is barebones v1 and my hopes are to help promote the importance of bitcoin privacy. Cheers!
UpvoteShare
Alex Papageorge
Nice! I have a few coins I can check this out with. I'm not as familiar with the privacy aspect so this can be a good start
UpvoteShare