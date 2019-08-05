Discussion
Maker
Jaclyn Ling
Hey PH, I’m the co-founder and CEO of Hatchways! We make it easier to get your first job. Hatchways helps talented software engineers who may not shine in traditional recruitment processes (resume + multiple interview processes) get opportunities to prove themselves on the job. We do this by using a practical skill-based assessment as a proxy for the resume and then matching them to startups for paid internships, as a way to reduce full-time interview processes. With Hatchways, we’ve now assessed thousands of engineers and have interviewed hundreds through our platform. We have seen time and time again, employers hiring ones that perform the best on the interview, not the ones with the best skill. We want employers to use internships/trial employment as the “interview”--not 5 rounds of coding interview questions. Mainstream hiring processes are highly biased towards those who went to great schools, had high GPAs, are native-English speaking, are extroverts and great networkers. But there are so many talented people who don’t fit that profile. We’re excited to work on ways of hiring that give them a better chance. Would love to hear your thoughts, ideas and even personal stories in this space!
Maker
Quick question on what term you think is most suitable for our product:
I like the term "trial employment" better
I like the term "internship" better
Hi! This looks interesting - I like how you're focused on finding opportunities for people who might not get a chance in a traditional interview process. But are you planning to monitor the internships which companies offer? For example, will you set a minimum salary for paid internships advertized on the platform?
