hat.sh
hat.sh
Free, fast, secure and serverless file encryption
Web App
User Experience
+ 2
this is a javascript app that provides secure file encryption using the AES-256-GCM algorithm from WebCryptoAPI included in your browser.
It's fast, secure and client-side, the app never uploads the files to the server.
the app can encrypt any type of files.
Discussion
ticor sky
Maker
you can find the source code of this simple app at
https://github.com/sh-dv/hat.sh
