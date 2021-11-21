Products
Home
→
Hasty Hooks for Miro
Hasty Hooks for Miro
Create and prototype APIs in minutes using a Miro board
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 2
Hasty Hooks allows you to create & prototype simple API's directly in a Miro board. Sometimes it's overkill to set up a server or a cloud function when you just need something quick - this is what Hasty Hooks done. A quick fix to a quick problem.
Featured
2h ago