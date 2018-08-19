A project management tool for people who hate project management tools.
Creative Agency Launches Project Management Tool 'Hassl' - B&TYesterday at TedX Melbourne the team behind award-winning, Melbourne-based agency Your Creative launched their new tech venture Hassl, the project management platform taking on Trello and the likes. With the belief there was a better design solution to project management, the platform has been developed over the last two years in collaboration with their clients.
Itai Neter@itai_neter · Product Manager
Looks really promising! Pros: looks really good, intuitive and easy to find. I like the easy task status, it's a nice touch. combining task management with chat is a good idea, but it's a bit risky, as communication could move from ordered tasks to "but i wrote it in the chat" and there needs to be a chat specific to the project or a way to connect something said to a note. Cons: no kanban, no integrations
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@lauren_crystal, What is the pricing ?
Lauren CrystalMaker@lauren_crystal · Managing Director, Your Creative
@shreyaa_ratra Hey Shreyaa! As we're super new, we're giving out our first 1,000 accounts free forever. If you sign up now, you'll never have to pay a cent for a standard account.
Bella Caballero@bellacaballero · Marketing
@lauren_crystal how will we know if we're in the lucky 1000? product looks lovely!
Rami M. Amin@rmtux · Not a Growth Hacker
Looks great! Now I have to give this clean design a try :) All the best to your team.
Lauren CrystalMaker@lauren_crystal · Managing Director, Your Creative
@rmtux thank you Rami, would love any feedback lauren@hassl.co
Rami M. Amin@rmtux · Not a Growth Hacker
@hassl @lauren_crystal Thanks Lauren.
Omer Katz@omerk2511 · Frond End Developer, Jifiti
Looks good! Is it realtime?
