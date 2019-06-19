Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a Faster and Cheaper Medium Format Mirrorless Hasselblad today announced the new X1D II 50C medium format mirrorless camera, a followup to the X1D, which became the world's first compact medium format mirrorless camera when it was unveiled back in 2016. "In the pursuit to continue the journey of taking medium format outside of the studio," Hasselblad has put enhanced electronics in the camera for faster performance compared to its predecessor.