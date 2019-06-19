Log InSign up
Hasselblad X1D II

A more compact, powerful camera from Hasselblad

Packed into the award-winning design of the first generation, the X1D II 50C continues to keep medium format photography portable with its compact build.
Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a Faster and Cheaper Medium Format MirrorlessHasselblad today announced the new X1D II 50C medium format mirrorless camera, a followup to the X1D, which became the world's first compact medium format mirrorless camera when it was unveiled back in 2016. "In the pursuit to continue the journey of taking medium format outside of the studio," Hasselblad has put enhanced electronics in the camera for faster performance compared to its predecessor.
Hasselblad's new X1D II is a less expensive, faster medium format cameraHasselblad has announced the new X1D II 50C, a follow-up to the company's first mirrorless camera, 2016's X1D. The new camera is very similar to the prior model, from its design, size, and appearance to its 50-megapixel, medium-format sensor. But Hasselblad has upgraded a few things, such as a new, larger touchscreen, higher resolution viewfinder, and significantly improved performance.
