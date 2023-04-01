Products
Home
Product
HashTagNotes
HashTagNotes
Note taking app focusing on speed and tags
HashTagNotes is designed to streamline note-taking and organization with an emphasis on first-class tag support. Effortlessly add text, photos, and files, while tags help you bypass the hassle of organizing and enable quick retrieval of your notes.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
HashTagNotes
About this launch
HashTagNotes by
HashTagNotes
was hunted by
Yujian
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Yujian
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
HashTagNotes
is not rated yet. This is HashTagNotes's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
