Hey PH! 🚀 My wife (@danicapierce_) and I are so excited to introduce Hashtag Slayer: the struggle-free Instagram hashtag tool. It all started when my wife noticed how much her coaching clients struggled with managing their Instagram hashtags. To help her clients, she built a spreadsheet that produced an optimized set of 30 hashtags for each post. Pretty soon, some of her clients had doubled their engagement! Seeing how powerful this could be, I knew it had to be an app. Hashtag Slayer uses the official Instagram API to help you: 🤓 research hashtag data 🕵️ swipe your competitors’ top-performing hashtags 🗃️ create collections you can access from any device 📈 and optimize hashtags for maximum visibility and engagement By connecting to your Instagram account, we can analyze your account metrics, compare hashtag data from your collections, and intelligently select a set of 30 optimized hashtags each time you post. We've been testing this product with our network for the past few months, and people have seen a lot of success. If you'd like to give it a try, we offer a 7-day free trial for Hashtag Slayer on our website! No credit card required. PROMOCODE: Enter the coupon "PRODUCTHUNT" on the upgrade page and get 50% OFF your first 2 months. Thank you for your support! If you use Instagram for business, we’d love to hear your feedback — which feature would help you the most? ❤️ Ps. @levelsio says you’ve gotta post at 00:00:01 PST to make a launch count. So here we are! We’ll be up for about an hour or so to catch you early birds, and then we’ll be right back to answer any questions after a bit of shut eye :)
