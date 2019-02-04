Hashtag Expert for Instagram

Here's how it works:
1) You give us base hashtags
2) We search our database of millions of hashtags
3) You copy them, paste them on your next post, and boom! Watch the magic happen.
Browse Trending hashtags in 35 different categories (like Memes, Sports, Tech, Beauty)
Zachary ShakkedMaker@zacharyshakked · iOS Developer
Thanks for submitting us, Guillaume! Hey Product Hunt 👋 We built Hashtag Expert because we wanted to grow our Instagram accounts organically and connect with real people. We just updated Hashtag Expert with a massive redesign and introduced 8 different algorithms for generating hashtags. Our database has millions upon millions of different hashtag groups that users have generated which feed these algorithms. I really believe it's the best tool out there for generating and discovering hashtags. We're eager to hear what the PH community thinks of the update!
