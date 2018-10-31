Hashletes is a new app where you can collect NFL players, trade them with other users, and win cash every week.
Hey, I'm Brennan, one of the co-founders of Hashletes. We've spent the past eight months really grinding it out on this product-- from working on the license with the NFLPA to getting funded by Khosla Ventures to making sure we were legally compliant with fantasy regulators and to building the product. A lot of people have helped us get here, and we're really excited to finally show you what we've been working on. I'm here to answer any questions about the process of getting the app built and launched, the tech stack we're using or anything about the experience of the app. Feel free to critique the app as much as you want. The co-founding team has experience at Snapchat, Dropbox and Netflix so we know what product iteration looks like 😄Enjoy Hashletes!
Love the design, how does this differ from other fantasy football type games such as draftkings etc
@aaronoleary The single biggest differentiator is player ownership. When you purchase a pack of tokens or an individual player token, you own the token(s) forever. The tokens can be used in weekly games, and will be useful in future applications like live Q+A with the athlete. If at any point you want to get rid of a token, you'll also be able to sell it on the Hashletes marketplace.
@aaronoleary With the foundation being player ownership, the application ecosystem really opens up. One example of that is Multiplayer, a game we'll be releasing soon, where you'll be able to build teams with your friends to compete for the weekly cash prizes. Each friend brings their tokens, and the group collaborates on who to play.
