Hashdone

Get work done easy

Hashdone is a free forever powerful app that enables you to organize your teamwork communication, collaborate with your teams, manages your project tasks, and maximizes your productivity with one tap mobile number login.

discussion
Bharath
We believe that great teamwork is the cornerstone for the success of any organization so we have come up with an easy to use application to strengthen team communication and productivity and reach the end goals.
Phil Co👨🏻‍💻 ✅
Hey, first off nice product. But how is it different from slack? And are there going to be ads in the app for monetization?
Bharath
@phil_co Hey, Phil. Thanks for your appreciation. It is Ad free and the best part is we are providing unlimited space and teams collabaration for free. Please do explore our app or website for more details
