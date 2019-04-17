HashBee.io is a platform aggregating crypto & FinTech information.
Reading efficiency gets enhanced with the Watchlist & Filter.
Continuous adding：
- 50+ crypto news sources
- Top100+ crypto project fundamentals
- Dapp & Lightning Network stats and more
Hunter
Christopher LeePro@christopher_lee4
Very cool. where are you getting your sources from?
Reagan LeeMaker@sproxys
@christopher_lee4 Thanks for asking, I myself have been a crypto enthusiast since 2012. I'v been daily tracking news source about bitcoin and other cryptocurrency since then.
Reagan LeeMaker@sproxys
Hi all! HashBee.io is a news and data site focus on crypto/blockchain. Maybe you think its not smart to spend time to build this site after market crashed :) I myself have been a crypto enthusiast since 2012. During last bull market, relative information boomed too. It's getting increasingly difficult to find meaningful news among tens of crypto media ,crypto101 and referral articles. So I decided to build HashBee.io with my friends. I hope this site can increase the amount of information and improve the reading efficiency at same time. Save time for people(Holders) like me to do research and deep thinking. Very Welcome to give us suggestions! BTW, we have a lighting network node, welcome to build a channel :) (03c5b05c93a3d143832541be02e65592...:9735) Best, Reagan
Reagan LeeMaker@sproxys
above address was folded ,our lighting network node link on 1ml https://1ml.com/node/03c5b05c93a...
