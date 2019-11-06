Discussion
Tom Jones
At the first glance it's really simple and easy to use. I'm gonna try to use it for my projects.
Hey Hunters 😸 & Makers 🦄 We launched Hash Name Service to bring decentralized web to everyone. We believe that everyone should be able to use the internet & conduct their business without worrying about having their services taken down With Hash Name Service you can: ✅ Send payments ✅ Host websites ✅ Interact with apps All under the same type of domains you use today. Please let us know what you think 🤓
