Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hash Name Service

Hash Name Service

Like DNS, but for Hedera Hashgraph

A secure way to identify resources on Hedera Hashgraph using human-readable names
How to get started on Hash Name ServiceBuilding on the post-OA Hedera network, Hashing Systems will introduce a key feature in the development of dapps on the network. On October 29th, they will be launching Hash Name Service, a natively-built domain name registry that will set the standard for identification on Hedera.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Tom Jones
Tom Jones
At the first glance it's really simple and easy to use. I'm gonna try to use it for my projects.
Upvote (1)Share
pablo.hh
pablo.hh
Maker
Hey Hunters 😸 & Makers 🦄 We launched Hash Name Service to bring decentralized web to everyone. We believe that everyone should be able to use the internet & conduct their business without worrying about having their services taken down With Hash Name Service you can: ✅ Send payments ✅ Host websites ✅ Interact with apps All under the same type of domains you use today. Please let us know what you think 🤓
UpvoteShare