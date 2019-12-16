Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kevin Guebert
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! 👋 I'm pumped to share Harvy with you today. Harvy is a web and iOS app to help you in your running endeavors. I cannot tell you how many times I've had to pull my phone out of my pocket to skip songs while running because they weren't the right song at the right time. When I have a big hill coming up, I need Avicii over Enya. Based on the song mood you are feeling, Harvy looks at the route ahead of you and queues up songs based on the difficulty. Big hill in the next mile? Harvy will bump up the BPM to help push you through. Use Harvy on your phone (iPhone) or your computer: iOS: - Start Harvy and receive music while you are running - Discover new songs during your run - Review and analyze your runs after you are done - Follow your friends, like, and share activities Web: - Draw out custom routes ahead of time and plan your run - View elevation gain throughout the route - Enable the "free draw" method just like a certain other fitness app's map 👀 - Receive a Spotify playlist to save to your account Harvy is constantly being developed on and improved but I am thrilled to share it with you today. Let me know if you have any questions or comments!
Upvote (3)Share
@kevinguebert Congratulations on the launch! finally is here! I'm so excited about Harvy! been waiting for the launch. I'm gonna use this for my health.
Upvote (1)Share
Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@edvins_antonovs Thank you!
Congratulations ! This app looks awesome, infortunately I don't have an iPhone :(
Upvote (2)Share
@keziahmoselle Same! Let's hope Android is considered ;) Looks like something I've been looking for
Maker
@keziahmoselle Thanks for the support - one day I hope to have it for Android