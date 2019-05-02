'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is now beta testing in Australia and NZ

In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players become new recruits to the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, which has to capture and subdue rogue magical creatures and objects that escaped the wizarding world after an event known as the "Calamity." Like Pokémon Go, it's a location-based AR game, so they have to walk around to find encounters.