Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an upcoming augmented reality (AR) real-world game inspired by the Wizarding World that puts the magic in the hands of players worldwide. It's currently available in Australia and New Zealand
'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is now beta testing in Australia and NZIn Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players become new recruits to the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, which has to capture and subdue rogue magical creatures and objects that escaped the wizarding world after an event known as the "Calamity." Like Pokémon Go, it's a location-based AR game, so they have to walk around to find encounters.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Will this happen to every major franchise? 🤔It looks pretty fun, looking forward to giving it a shot once its available elsewhere. It's currently available in open beta in Australia and New Zealand
