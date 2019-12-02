Harpoon v3

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andy Johnson
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! Andy here, one of the co-founders of Harpoon. Over a year in the making, we're excited to announce Harpoon 3 with 100+ new features and improvements! #throwtheconfetti Harpoon 3 is the result of hundreds of conversations we’ve had with our customers, which range from large creative agencies to independent freelancers, and teams of all sizes in between. Our goal with this new version of Harpoon was to double down on features that help agencies, studios, and freelancers remain PROFITABLE. Things like financial goal setting, real-time revenue forecasting, and predictive project budgeting set Harpoon apart from traditional time-tracking and billing tools, helping you not only track your financial past, but also plan and predict a profitable future. If you bill clients for a living we'd love to get your feedback on this new release! Thanks and enjoy!
UpvoteShare