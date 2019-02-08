Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde

D2C bras with hassle-free, at-home try-ons

get it

Bra shopping without the BS. Harper Wilde, an online bra startup founded in 2017, offers three lines of bras in dozens of sizes via an at-home try-on service à la Warby Parker, with free shipping and returns.

Around the web
The ambitious quest to recycle the world's brasI have a confession to make. I have converted one of my dresser drawers into a bra graveyard. Over the years, like most women, my bra size has changed. Pregnancy and breastfeeding, in particular, can utterly transform your body in a short amount of time.
Fast Company
Harper Wilde Receives $2 Million in Funding To Boost The Warby Parker of BrasHarper Wilde, the online bra startup founded in 2017, has just received $2 million in seed funding. The LA-based company aims to "take the B.S out of bra shopping" through its home try-on service à la Warby Parker, free shipping and returns.
ForbesVeena McCoole

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Nick Abouzeid
Nick Abouzeid
Makers
Jenna Kerner
Jenna Kerner
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nick Abouzeid
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Content @ Emergence Capital
Great product, great mission, great branding. 👏 Surprised they haven't been hunted yet. Big fan of this – it's crazy that women should have to pay hundreds of dollars for basic, required pieces of clothing when men's boxers are $5 for 12 at Target.
Upvote (2)·
Liza Sperling
Liza Sperling@lizasperling · Alpha girl, forever in beta.
Amazing product. I have tested it, and it’s “the one”.
Upvote (1)·