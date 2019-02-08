Bra shopping without the BS. Harper Wilde, an online bra startup founded in 2017, offers three lines of bras in dozens of sizes via an at-home try-on service à la Warby Parker, with free shipping and returns.
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Content @ Emergence Capital
Great product, great mission, great branding. 👏 Surprised they haven't been hunted yet. Big fan of this – it's crazy that women should have to pay hundreds of dollars for basic, required pieces of clothing when men's boxers are $5 for 12 at Target.
Liza Sperling@lizasperling · Alpha girl, forever in beta.
Amazing product. I have tested it, and it’s “the one”.
