This product comes off very well. I walked onto the site and BOOM, there it was.



The domain confused me at first, but I was swept right into the design, reading about the product, and my questions went away quickly.



The only place I really ran into "what?" was right after the sign-up, you get actioned to do a few things but there's no real "smooth transition" from "new user" to "welcome to the dashboard." I was also mildly annoyed my primary email didn't work, but it happens. Looking forward to watching the progress on this!