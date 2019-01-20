Log InSign up
Harmony

Add voice to your website in minutes

Harmony allows developers to quickly add Voice to their website on desktop and mobile.

Raven Douglas
 
    Pros: 

    Well designed, good experience visiting the site, no credit card requirements

    Cons: 

    Pricing doesn't seem to scale nicely for bigger sites, could use more of an onboarding after sign-up

    This product comes off very well. I walked onto the site and BOOM, there it was.

    The domain confused me at first, but I was swept right into the design, reading about the product, and my questions went away quickly.

    The only place I really ran into "what?" was right after the sign-up, you get actioned to do a few things but there's no real "smooth transition" from "new user" to "welcome to the dashboard." I was also mildly annoyed my primary email didn't work, but it happens. Looking forward to watching the progress on this!

    Raven Douglas has used this product for one day.
Louison DumontMaker@louisondumont
Hi Product Hunt, I'm excited to announce the release of Harmony (https://miracle.tech/harmony) in Beta. Harmony is a SaaS that allows any developer to integrate voice in their web flow on desktop and mobile. We're offering the PH Community their first month of the Basic plan free of charge with no credit card required. Any feedback is welcome, we're ready to answer your questions/suggestions. A little about the company: At Miracle, our mission is to make the Web more human. We believe that making the Web more sentient is fundamental in unleashing its full potential. We're based in SF and happy to meet those who would resonate with our mission. Louison, Founder
