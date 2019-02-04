Log InSign up
  Harley Davidson LiveWire

Harley Davidson LiveWire

Harley Davidson's new electric motorcycle 🏍

The LiveWire™ motorcycle features a high voltage battery that produces incredible acceleration. It means plenty of range and torque on tap for unlocking the city.

Get instantaneous power the moment you twist the throttle. No clutch to release. No gears to run through. All you do is flick your wrist and take off.

Harley-Davidson reveals LiveWire electric motorcycle at CES 2019LAS VEGAS - Harley-Davidson revealed the future of motorcycling -- and it's electric. The venerable motorcycle-maker displayed its LiveWire electric bike at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in advance of its August release.
I Rode a Simulation of Harley Davidson's First-Ever Electric Motorcycle. Here's What It's LikeHarley Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle is dramatic shift for the company and for riders, but it's still very much a Harley.
Harley-Davidson's electric scooter concept is more exciting than its electric motorcycleYou'd be forgiven if, in the madness of this year's Consumer Electronics Show, you missed two small new ideas from one of the oldest companies around. (I sure did!) While announcing the final pricing for its first all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire, Harley-Davidson also debuted two concepts: an electric mountain bike thing, and a seated electric scooter that is, frankly, the company's most exciting idea yet.
Aaron O'Leary
Harley Davidson's new electric motorbike is beautiful! A 110 mile range and 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, this is a real challenger to conventional motorbikes!
