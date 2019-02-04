Harley Davidson LiveWire

The LiveWire™ motorcycle features a high voltage battery that produces incredible acceleration. It means plenty of range and torque on tap for unlocking the city.
Get instantaneous power the moment you twist the throttle. No clutch to release. No gears to run through. All you do is flick your wrist and take off.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Harley Davidson's new electric motorbike is beautiful! A 110 mile range and 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, this is a real challenger to conventional motorbikes!
