Hare for Safari

Better manage and search through your Safari tabs

Spotlight for Safari. Increase productivity by quickly navigating through your open tabs. When you are all done with your tabs, you can have a nice interface for them to close it at once based on your fuzzy search.
Hardik Jain
Maker
Human
After launching Hare for chrome and firefox, I received a lot of requests for creating it for safari, so I started working on it, and after many cups of coffee ☕️, finally, it's here! 🍾 Features: — Fuzzy search on your tabs across multiple windows. — Action to close multiple tabs at once while doing a fuzzy search. — Use Keyboard shortcuts to navigate quickly through the features. — Quickly jump from one tab to the previous tab in one command — Close one by one tab in a list view For any bugs, queries, feature request, or any feedback, you are always welcome to mail us at 29hdkjain@gmail.com Roadmap: 1) Ability to create custom shortcuts. 2) Add history and bookmarks search. 3) And many more.... FAQ: https://www.tabhare.com/safari-faq
