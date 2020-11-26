Hare for Safari

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hardik Jain
MakerHuman
After launching Hare for chrome and firefox, I received a lot of requests for creating it for safari, so I started working on it, and after many cups of coffee ☕️, finally, it's here! 🍾 Features: — Fuzzy search on your tabs across multiple windows. — Action to close multiple tabs at once while doing a fuzzy search. — Use Keyboard shortcuts to navigate quickly through the features. — Quickly jump from one tab to the previous tab in one command — Close one by one tab in a list view For any bugs, queries, feature request, or any feedback, you are always welcome to mail us at 29hdkjain@gmail.com Roadmap: 1) Ability to create custom shortcuts. 2) Add history and bookmarks search. 3) And many more.... FAQ: https://www.tabhare.com/safari-faq
Share