Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Aalvi Srivastava
Looks great! Nice solution to a persistent problem! ☺️👍🏻
@aalvi_srivastava Thanks a lot! 😁
Came here from reddit. Like what you've built! Btw, we recently started a telegram chat as a way to bring the extension community together, let me know if you'd like to check it out :)
@suibinhong Hey Suibin, thanks for checking it out! Definitely I'd like to be a part of one! :D
Congrats @hardikjain29 on the launch. 🚀 I've been constantly using the beta version on my chrome and shortcuts are muscle memory now! You solved my tabs problems! And as always @kshitij_choudhary makes some incredible designs! :D
@athulsuresh Haha, Glad to hear that Athul! Really happy that I could help! 🥳😁
Hey Product hunt 😁, I am really excited about this launch since it being the first one for me! 🎉🍾 This is an extension of your productivity of using browser. When we have many tabs open and are confused about which window's tab is it already open, we go ahead and create a new tab with the exact same content. This makes your browsing experience too cluttered and less productive. Hare makes it faster for you to jump on any tab, you have open, by doing a fuzzy search on factors like URL, title, etc. When you are all done with your tabs, you can have a nice interface for them to close it at once based on your fuzzy search. Features: — Fuzzy search on your tabs. Title or URL of the website. — Action to close multiple tabs at once while doing a fuzzy search. — Use Keyboard shortcuts to navigate quickly through the features. For any bugs, queries, feature request or any feedback, you are always welcome to mail me at 29hdkjain@gmail.com Roadmap: 1) Add history and bookmarks search. 2) Action which lets you search the same way you would do on the browser address bar so you never have to click on the address bar all your browsing experience through hare! And many more.... Also, design credit to @kshitij_choudhary 🙌