Usman Raza
MakerCEO & Co-Founder @ Hardloop
Hi Product Hunters, I'm the CEO and founder of Hardloop. We provide tools to set goals for your run based on a variety of metrics & customisable templates (with more to come!) We have included routes coupled with challenges which adapt to your fitness level. These challenges inspire you to experience virtual places around the world, with each completed challenge unlocking beautiful panoramic views. If you, or someone you know, who wants more control over how they run, or just the extra nudge of motivation to start running, tell them about us ^^ Being a startup we're constantly looking for new ideas and suggestions. If you have any, post them in comments, or feel free to drop me a personal email at usman@gohardloop.com
