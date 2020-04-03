Discussion
Terenze
Maker
Hi all 👋 Thank you for visiting our (second) Product Hunt page! Allow me to introduce our new app – haptik. For a while, we have been looking for a silent, haptic metronome. Although there are a few out there, we couldn't find any for the Apple Watch. As a team of Apple Watch lovers and also seeing many of our musician-friends wear it daily, we feel this is a missing piece for them. A Different Metronome. Anyone who is on their musical journey needs a metronome, as much as a voyager needs their compass. But not all metronomes fit everyone. Feel The Beat. haptik is for musicians who loves sound-less metronomes. While the beats are delivered through haptic touches, you can focus on your music without the beeping distractions. When you are rehearsing as a group, connect everyone's devices using haptik-link. It runs on Bluetooth and with our specially designed algorithm, we make sure everyone is on the same "beat". More Than A Metronome. haptik is also your handy recorder when you are practising, or writing your next big music idea. You might not know when the Eureka moment comes, but be well assured the record button is right at your fingertip. We'd be delighted to hear everyone's feedback, and answer any questions here from the community 👨👩👧👦 With love, Terenze @ Digital Workroom 🚀
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 2 years after launching our first app Noted (awarded 4th Product of the Day), I'm so excited to introduce our successor - haptik to the PH community! We've missed you guys! (Indeed we seem to be creating a trend for making audio apps) 😄 I'm not much of a musician myself, but being around many friends that are, it's been joyful to see their reaction when we had this idea in mind - a metronome that beats on your wrist ⌚️ That's why I can't wait to hear what you all think, now that the idea has been put on paper.. (or in this case, perhaps your wrist) 😆 Not only do we see this useful as part of daily practices, but we believe the careful crafts by our designer (@fai2) makes it more than just a good ol' metronome sitting on your stand. 💤 Now that we are spending more time inside, there's no reason not to practice, and so perhaps this is where you could hype things up a bit! 🥳 Although the technicalities of 🎼 still overwhelm me, writing this unique algorithm for our Haptik-link feature (allowing multiple devices to "beat" at the same time) is certainly something different for me as an app developer. What a musical journey! 🎶 Along with @terenzeyuen, I'd be actively responding to any comments or conversations that spark up on here over the weekend 💬 My team will also be on our Social Medias, so feel free to drop a tweet to let us know you've seen us on Product Hunt! With love, Vincent @ Digital Workroom 🚀
