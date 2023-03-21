Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HappyTeam.ai
HappyTeam.ai
Amplify the voice of your organization
Visit
Upvote 4
50% off 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We empower leaders and their teams by providing an effective way to share ideas, collect feedback, and take action on what matters most.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
HappyTeam.ai
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
HappyTeam.ai
Amplify the voice of your organization
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
HappyTeam.ai by
HappyTeam.ai
was hunted by
Christian Bryant
in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Christian Bryant
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
HappyTeam.ai
is not rated yet. This is HappyTeam.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#182
Report