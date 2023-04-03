Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
Track, predict and understand what makes you happy
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Track, predict and analyze what truly makes you happy: correlate your mood with location, weather and health data, learn about your happy places and words, and use our home screen widgets to take actionable steps to become happier.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
,
Health
by
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
Retool Embed
Ad
Build customer-facing dashboards and UIs in hours, not weeks
About this launch
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
Track, predict and understand what makes you happy.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
HappySteps: Mental Health Help by
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
was hunted by
Pierre
in
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
,
Health
. Made by
Pierre
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
HappySteps: Mental Health Help
is not rated yet. This is HappySteps: Mental Health Help's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#52
Report