Home
→
Product
→
Happyfolks
Happyfolks
Unified HRMS & People Platform
Happyfolks is a unified platform for HR and people management. It enables employees to reach their full potential, managers to excel, and enterprises to create exceptional workplaces. Simple. Intuitive. Affordable.
Productivity
Tech
Human Resources
Happyfolks
About this launch
Happyfolks by
Happyfolks
was hunted by
Hari Velaayutham
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Vimal Ramakrishnan
,
Prakash Chokalingam
,
Venil Thegn R A
,
Mohamed Thanveer Iqbal
,
deeshath
,
Sakthi Saravana
,
Mohan Raj M
,
Jeyaselvin Solomon
and
Deetchi Tamil
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Happyfolks
is not rated yet. This is Happyfolks's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
