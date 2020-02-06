Discussion
Matt Kandler
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Matt, the solo founder of Happyfeed. Believe it or not, Happyfeed was originally just an experiment to learn how to code iPhone apps. Nearly 7 years later, it’s a pretty robust journaling app! I’ve been using Happyfeed for 1780 days now and I can say it’s made a significant impact on my life. Over the holidays, I added a PDF download feature and was shocked by all the moments I had forgotten about from the past year alone. Embarrassing shots of a friend, food from countless restaurants, lots of sunsets… "Pods" is a new concept for Happyfeed 3.0 - a way of making journaling a little more social. Join a small group of friends to share your progress, NOT your actual posts ...because that would destroy the whole point of private reflection! Users can join as many Pods as they like and see their friends’ weekly progress, total days and current streak. To make things more fun, they can send emoji reactions (not unlike Slack). Fitness apps should be the only ones that support you! 💪
